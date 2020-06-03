UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post (PP) Trying To Meet Rising Expectations Of Digital Consumers

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:06 PM

Pakistan Post (PP) trying to meet rising expectations of digital consumers

Pakistan Post (PP) is making efforts to restore and regain its lost glory through introducing innovative initiatives of e-Commerce, Mobile App and EMS plus to meet the rising expectations of the digital consumers in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post (PP) is making efforts to restore and regain its lost glory through introducing innovative initiatives of e-Commerce, mobile App and EMS plus to meet the rising expectations of the digital consumers in the country.

A senior official told APP that Pakistan Post is now revamping its franchise post business model in collaboration with Nadra e-sahulat.

The franchise model has been called the greatest business model ever invented, permitting a franchisee to open business elsewhere providing a complete new support team for entrepreneurs to grow their brand presence and revenues without incurring a major cost.

"This new business model will uplift Pakistan Post's business portfolio and masses facilitation in terms ofavailing postal and financial services", he added.

