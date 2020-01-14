UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Providing Rapid, Affordable Delivery Services

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:41 PM

Pakistan Post is providing rapid and affordable delivery services as it owned the biggest postal network in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post is providing rapid and affordable delivery services as it owned the biggest postal network in the country.

An official of the department told APP that Pakistan Post's urgent mail service (UMS) offered economical rates for walk-in customers.

"This service has been designed for urgent mails which is a fast, efficient and secure overnight /second day home delivery service with widest network for dispatch of documents and parcels" he said. He said computerized track and trace system is also available for this service.

He said Pakistan Post also offers the post box rental services at major urban centers. "All fully prepaid unregistered letters, postcards, newspapers, packets, intimations and addresses receipts are sorted into the post box," he said.

The official said the renter of a box or his messenger is entitled to clear the box at his convenience during the business hours. "The box can be rented for a Calendar year on payment of prescribed fees" he said.

He said private bag can also be rented at post offices as an alternative to the post box, adding that it must be conveyed by the renter or his messenger to and from the post office.

He said correspondence for the renter is sorted into it, adding the bag can also be used to convey to the post office articles of unregistered letter mail for posting.

