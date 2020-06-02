Pakistan Post providing wide range of postal products, public services

UrduPoint.com
Tue 02nd June 2020

Pakistan Post is providing wide range of postal products and public services to cater for both the personal and business needs of various segments of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post is providing wide range of postal products and public services to cater for both the personal and business needs of various segments of society.

Spokesman Pakistan Post told APP that it is the premier national postal communication service holding together a vast country with a large population. He said that the department is committed to serving every one, every day, everywhere even amid risk of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Beginning with 3036 post offices in 1947, it has expanded its network to 13419", he said.

He said that apart from the traditional postal services, it boasts a wide range of banking, life insurance and a number of other public services, adding that these traditional services constitute the core business of Pakistan Post.

Spokesman said that Pakistan Post Office consists of a network of 13,419 post offices, 76 General Post Offices (GPOs), 48 District Mail Offices (DMOs) and 3 Offices of Exchange, along with central management facilities in Islamabad and Lahore. "Our purpose is to provide every household and business across Pakistan with the ability to communicate and conduct business with each other and the world efficiently and economically", he said.

