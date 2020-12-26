UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Ranked 67th Position From 94th With 27 Places Rise: UPU Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Universal Postal Union, the global organization of postal services, released the 2020 ranking of 170 countries, Pakistan Post has risen 27 places from 94th to 67th position.

According to report, Pakistan Post was ranked 94th in 2016 with 29 points, said a press release issued here.

The countries in the world are at the top which are also at the top in the world rankings in the industrial sector.

This ranking is also about the best postal services with confidence, reach, hard work and dedication of Pakistan Post. The completion of the recent digitization project in Pakistan Post will take country to a higher level. Pakistan Post's newly launched project and plan to innovate the old system will make Pakistan Post proud globally.

The report also mentions the damage done to the postal sector due to Corona virus.

Pakistan Post's door-to-door delivery during coronavirus epidemic was also appreciated by the UN, Universal Postal Union.

Pakistan Post is working hard to be in the top 20 by 2023.

Pakistan Post is also going to enter e-commerce by completing the ongoing digitization process.

Improving the rankings will further boost Pakistan Post's business and gain public confidence.

Pakistan will also promote Pakistani products all over the world by completing the process of post digitization.

