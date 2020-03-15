UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Re-branded Its Post Offices At Bahria Town Phase 8, 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahria town phase 8, 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has re-branded Post Offices in Bahria Town Phase 8 and 4 with new outlook to change its perception among the general public.

The new rebranded post offices include uplifting of counters and waiting area for customers.

"Computer systems were also installed to make them on line and start services like Electronic Money Order Service (EMO) etc", an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said that Pakistan Post has taken number of initiatives, besides performing its core business of delivery of mail and remittance of money.

He said that an action plan for the implementation of the agenda had also been finalized and during current year major reforms would be introduced in the department.

