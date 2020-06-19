Pakistan Post receives foreign remittance amounting to $30.860 mln

Pakistan Post has received foreign remittance amounting to $30.860 million, equivalent to Rs 4,832.505 million during July-December Fiscal Year 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Post has received foreign remittance amounting to $30.860 million, equivalent to Rs 4,832.505 million during July-December Fiscal Year 2020.

Senior official told APP on Friday that Pakistan Post also received more volume of mail than it dispatched for delivery. "Thus it always remains net-creditor", he said.

"Pakistan Post has recently entered in an arrangement with National Bank of Pakistan under the umbrella of Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI)" he said adding that now remittance beneficiaries' can collect their remittance payments sent from abroad using NBP Remittance Services from the Pakistan Post Office locations free of charge.

Pakistan has the sixth largest diaspora population in the world, with approximately 7.6 million Pakistanis living abroad.