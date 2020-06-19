UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post Receives Foreign Remittance Amounting To $30.860 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:05 PM

Pakistan Post receives foreign remittance amounting to $30.860 mln

Pakistan Post has received foreign remittance amounting to $30.860 million, equivalent to Rs 4,832.505 million during July-December Fiscal Year 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Post has received foreign remittance amounting to $30.860 million, equivalent to Rs 4,832.505 million during July-December Fiscal Year 2020.

Senior official told APP on Friday that Pakistan Post also received more volume of mail than it dispatched for delivery. "Thus it always remains net-creditor", he said.

"Pakistan Post has recently entered in an arrangement with National Bank of Pakistan under the umbrella of Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI)" he said adding that now remittance beneficiaries' can collect their remittance payments sent from abroad using NBP Remittance Services from the Pakistan Post Office locations free of charge.

Pakistan has the sixth largest diaspora population in the world, with approximately 7.6 million Pakistanis living abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan World National Bank Of Pakistan 2020 Pakistan Post From National Bank Of Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

Russia's central bank cuts key rate to historic lo ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 19 June ..

2 minutes ago

BOI launches Portal for "Investment Opportunities ..

3 minutes ago

Defeat in Ladakh blow on India's hegemonic designs ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates to resume scheduled services from Sialkot

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.