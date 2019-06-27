Pakistan Post recent initiatives receive good feedback

Pakistan Post recent initiatives including Electronic Money Order at doorstep, mobile App and e-commerce services have received good feedback from the public on its portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Post recent initiatives including Electronic Money Order at doorstep, mobile App and e-commerce services have received good feedback from the public on its portal.

Senior official of Pakistan Post told APP on Thursday that postal services have further improved due to recent initiatives. He said that Pakistan Post has taken number of steps to improve its services by making timely delivery of mail money order and articles at their doorstep.

"Pakistan Post now allow customer to track and trace their articles online on their android mobile devices" he said, adding that the department is also offering EMO Service which is known as post-to-doorstep".

An expert of Postal Services former Additional Director General Pakistan Post Fazli Sattar Khan said that people should prefer Pakistan Post services as it's more reliable and affordable in comparison to private courier companies.

He said that it is very important for the department to create awareness about new initiatives to facilitate more customers.

Pakistan has also offers postal rest house facility at affordable rates for the general public in various cities including Karachi, Quetta, Murree, Chitral and Gilgit".