Pakistan Post refutes news item about UPU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Post on Friday refuted a news item that appeared in a section of the press regarding Pakistan's ranking in the Integrated Index of Postal Development (2IPD) report of the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

Pakistan Post in a statement said that it had erroneously been mentioned in the news item that Pakistan had achieved a rank of 155.

In reality, Pakistan has achieved a higher rank of 55th in the UPU ranking, the statement added.

