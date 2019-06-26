Pakistan Post revamps through revolutionary initiatives

Pakistan Post has introduced revolutionary initiatives in communication and information technologies likewise Electronic Money Order (EMO), Mobile APP, E-Commerce Initiatives, and Same Day Delivery services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post has introduced revolutionary initiatives in communication and information technologies likewise Electronic Money Order (EMO), Mobile APP, E-Commerce Initiatives, and Same Day Delivery services.

Pace with the changing communications market, Pakistan Post is emphasizing in the use of new communication and information technologies to move beyond what is traditionally regarded.

Talking to APP, spokesperson of Pakistan Post said that the department is committed to make secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at the doorsteps of the customers at affordable cost.

He said that to make lives of the people easy, Pakistan Post has launched the Electronic Money Order (EMO) service known as Post-to-doorstep which was initially offered window services only at GPOs.

However the EMO exceeding Rs. 50, 000/ will not be paid to payee at his doorstep at any cast and payment will have to be collected by him from the window of designated EMO Payment Offices, he added.

Similarly, Pakistan Post has introduced Mobile APP which would allow the customer to track and trace their articles online on their Android mobile devices, moreover Pakistan Post will take-up all the complaints to enhance customer experience and continually improve system through this app.

Users would allow to track their articles, check delivery track of article and could check routing track of article, he added.

Same Day Delivery, services has also initiated for 26 cities aimed to facilitate the delivery of packages and documents within the day, the spokesperson added consignments would be delivered on same day if it booked before the noon.

Moreover, Pakistan Post and NADRA had singed an agreement for Renewal/Modification of CNIC through post offices and pilot project was launched in 10 POs and would be extended to 100 POs.

Another agreement between the both signed for expansion of franchise post offices with NADRA to offer postal and financial services through 15000 NADRA outlets.

E-Commerce Initiatives has also launched to capitalize the fast growing e-commerce sector and created its own web portal to register partners.

Hundreds online businesses have been registered under Pak-Post umbrella which encouraged on-line businesses.

