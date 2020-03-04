UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Revenue Witnesses An Increase Of Rs. 7 Bln In A Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan Post revenue witnesses an increase of Rs. 7 bln in a year

The revenue of Pakistan Post had witnessed an increase of Rs7 billion in a year after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The revenue of Pakistan Post had witnessed an increase of Rs7 billion in a year after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power.

According to officials, the government had taken many steps to minimize the loss of state-run postal services in order to compete with private couriers.

He said the revenue of Pakistan Post was on rise which was a proof of the fact that postal business was not on decline.

"Under e-commerce initiative, Pakistan Post also offers partnership opportunities to online shopping portals and stores," an official told APP.

Pakistan Post has recently initiated a number of new financial services including 'same day delivery', 'electronic money order', 'postal rest houses' , 'Pakistan foreign remittances' and launching of 'postal mobile application' to overcome its previous losses in pursuit of its policy of providing efficient and economical services to meet the present day requirement of postal clientele especially commerce and industry.

