Pakistan Post revenue witnesses an increase regularly

Spokesman of Pakistan Post said on Friday the revenue of Pakistan Post is regularly witnessing an increase which is enough proof that postal business in the country is running smoothly and not on decline

Talking to APP here with this scribe, he said Pakistan Post has recently initiated e-commerce and financial services to cater for the customers requirements apace with the changing communications market.

He said that an action plan for the implementation of the agenda had also been finalized and during current year major reforms would be introduced in the department.

He said that Postal reform-agenda envisaging re-branding of all post offices, Pakistan Post logistic companies initiatives and mobile money solution.

He said that Pakistan Post has the capacity and commitment to deliver for online vendors for their cash on delivery products with proof of delivery and prompt reconciliation of their payments.

Pakistan Post was also targeting the parcel export market which was catered to by local and international private couriers at very high rates.

The revenue share of Pakistan Post in that endeavour was expected to Rs100 billion per annum.

Pakistan Post is providing postal services in every nook and corner of the country through a network of around 13,000 post offices.

Pakistan Post is providing delivery services to about 20 million households and businesses as community service without any cost considerations.

