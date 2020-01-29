UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Same Day Delivery Service Gaining Popularity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 12:51 PM

Pakistan Post Same Day Delivery Service gaining popularity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post Same Day Delivery Service was gaining popular among postal customers due to its efficient response and quick delivery system.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that people of twin cities were using this service abundantly as they daily receive approximately 500-600 orders to be delivered within the cities and nearby specified areas.

He said goods up to 20 KGs were allowed to be sent through this service while clients were informed through sms� about the status of their mail, parcels and gifts on the same�day of booking.

Upto 0.5 kg costs Rs 75 with Rs 25 on additional 500 grams for corporate customers while for regular customers up to 0.5�kgs�costs Rs 128 with Rs 42 for additional 500m grams for regular customers.

Same Day Delivery Service was initially started at 26 cities aimed at facilitating the delivery of packages and documents within a day.

Pakistan Post is going towards e-commerce, rebranding, mobile money orders and enhanced logistics facilities through its network of 13,000 post offices across the country, he informed.

