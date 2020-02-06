Pakistan Post seeks EOI for installation of solar PV system

Pakistan Post has sought Expression of Interest (EOI) from eligible companies for installation of solar photovoltaic energy system at rooftop and on ground at its various locations across the country on profit sharing basis

The pre-qualification documents and form for submission can be downloaded from Pakistan Post and PPRA websites. The form could also be obtained from the office of Director General Pakistan Post G-8/4 on production of bank drafts/pay order/demand draft of Rs 5000 in favour of DG Pakistan Post.

The last date for submission of complete form along with supporting documents is February 20.

Sources told APP here Thursday, Pakistan Post Office Department would provide its buildings and lands for installation of solar panel and the company would bear the cost of equipment, installation and its operation.

The revenue produced by surplus power, after meeting the needs of Pakistan Post, would be shared by both parties, they said.

