Pakistan Post Shop (PPS) Providing An Economical Platform To Emerging Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Pakistan Post Shop (PPS) providing an economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs

Pakistan Post Shop (PPS) was providing an economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs to boom their businesses on fair rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Post Shop (PPS) was providing an economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs to boom their businesses on fair rates.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP Wednesday that the service has been offering partnership opportunities to entrepreneurs and retailers who were also dealing in online shopping portals and stores.

He said that Pakistan Post offered partnership only after a scrutinized process that confirmed the authenticity and seriousness of the entrepreneur or retailer.

"Many international web portal operators have also shown their interest to enter into Pakistani market as their delivery partner", he added.

He said those who registered their brands were not only online store owners but also regular retailers who were showing interests in working with us to get advantage from logistic services of Pakistan Post.

E-commerce business is getting popularity in Pakistan. This service enabled the partners to seek assistance from the postal service that proposed seamless counter operations, time tested payment system and collect and return services to get their products order and deliver in all cities and towns.

Your Thoughts and Comments

