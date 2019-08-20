UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post Stands Out With 70% Increase In Revenue

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:35 PM

Pakistan Post stands out with 70% increase in revenue

The Ministry of Postal Services stood out among the government departments and ministries with 70% increase in its revenue amounting to Rs 7.25 billion and Rs 1 billion saving from existing resources during the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):The Ministry of Postal Services stood out among the government departments and ministries with 70% increase in its revenue amounting to Rs 7.25 billion and Rs 1 billion saving from existing resources during the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to the one year performance report of PTI government shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Pakistan Post introduced different features to enhance its services such as Electronic Money Order (EMO) Home Delivery, E-Commerce and "Track & Trace Facility", partnership with National Database Registration Authority, and opening of 41 postal rent houses.

Launched in November 2018 at affordable rates up to Rs 50,000, EMO delivered at the doorsteps through 83 GPOs (general post offices) totaling Rs133 million for EMS-PLUS Service.

The ministry also launched a specialized competitive service for delivery of parcels and packets at 150 overseas destinations in 72 hours and earned Rs 6 million, which was expected to increase upto to Rs.50 million till the end of fiscal year 2018-19.

Launched in February 2019 to capitalize the fast-growing e-Commerce sector, the ministry created its own web portal to register partners.

The portal offers partnership for delivery, collection and return services, counter booking and co-branding in selling products. It has registered 1321 partners so far 150,000 packets delivered and earned Rs10 million.

The ministry partnered with NADRA to offer postal and financial services through its 15,000 outlets and opened 610 institutional franchise post offices with prospects of employment of youth.

Corporate sector / bulk customers were facilitated in 26 cities for pickup of postal articles from their doorsteps by extending Credit Facility Collection at the premises which was saving time and cost.

Foreign Remittance Initiative (FRI) with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) was for payment of remittances from overseas Pakistanis through post offices free of service charges. This step helped in discouraging the illegal channels of Hawala and Hundi. Initially this service was launched in 256 post offices and would be expanded to more than 3000 locations by the end of year.

The Pakistan Post opened its 41 rest houses for the general public in line with the prime minister's vision to promote tourism in the country. All the rest houses were booked till September 15, 2019 and had earned Rs 4.2 million so far, the report said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Rent Money February September November National Bank Of Pakistan 2018 2019 Hundi Pakistan Post Post All From Government National Bank Of Pakistan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Has Long B ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Sailors Abducted Off Cameroon's Coast Are ..

10 minutes ago

Indonesia Reduces Internet Speed in West Papua to ..

11 minutes ago

Contact Established With Pirates Who Kidnapped 3 R ..

11 minutes ago

PASSD establishes safety nets for deserving people ..

11 minutes ago

PASSD commences 20,000 merit, need-based undergra ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.