Pakistan Post stands out with 70% increase in revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):The Ministry of Postal Services stood out among the government departments and ministries with 70% increase in its revenue amounting to Rs 7.25 billion and Rs 1 billion saving from existing resources during the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to the one year performance report of PTI government shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Pakistan Post introduced different features to enhance its services such as Electronic Money Order (EMO) Home Delivery, E-Commerce and "Track & Trace Facility", partnership with National Database Registration Authority, and opening of 41 postal rent houses.

Launched in November 2018 at affordable rates up to Rs 50,000, EMO delivered at the doorsteps through 83 GPOs (general post offices) totaling Rs133 million for EMS-PLUS Service.

The ministry also launched a specialized competitive service for delivery of parcels and packets at 150 overseas destinations in 72 hours and earned Rs 6 million, which was expected to increase upto to Rs.50 million till the end of fiscal year 2018-19.

Launched in February 2019 to capitalize the fast-growing e-Commerce sector, the ministry created its own web portal to register partners.

The portal offers partnership for delivery, collection and return services, counter booking and co-branding in selling products. It has registered 1321 partners so far 150,000 packets delivered and earned Rs10 million.

The ministry partnered with NADRA to offer postal and financial services through its 15,000 outlets and opened 610 institutional franchise post offices with prospects of employment of youth.

Corporate sector / bulk customers were facilitated in 26 cities for pickup of postal articles from their doorsteps by extending Credit Facility Collection at the premises which was saving time and cost.

Foreign Remittance Initiative (FRI) with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) was for payment of remittances from overseas Pakistanis through post offices free of service charges. This step helped in discouraging the illegal channels of Hawala and Hundi. Initially this service was launched in 256 post offices and would be expanded to more than 3000 locations by the end of year.

The Pakistan Post opened its 41 rest houses for the general public in line with the prime minister's vision to promote tourism in the country. All the rest houses were booked till September 15, 2019 and had earned Rs 4.2 million so far, the report said.