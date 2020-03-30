Pakistan Post starts delivering pension at doorstep

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Post has started delivering pensions to the people across the country at their doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has started delivering pensions to the people across the country at their doorsteps.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that more than Rs1.3 million have successfully been delivered to 272,000 pensioners across the country.

Former Additional Director General Pakistan Post Fazli Sattar Khan said that the initiative was big relief for the elderly pensioners of the department.

He thanked Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, saying that mostly pensioners were using public transport and used to wait in long queues to get their pensions.

Another retired employee Muhammad Niaz said that he was happy that the government was taking care of elders, adding that it was great service to not put them at risk amid coronavirus outbreak.