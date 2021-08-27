UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Starts Medicines Home Delivery

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:02 PM

Pakistan Post has started home delivery of medicines to entitled patients of Armed Forces as they will pick up the medicines including injections requiring cold chain from CMH (Combined Military Hospital) Lahore and deliver them at the doorsteps of patients via Same Day Delivery Service

The agreement was signed between Postmaster General Punjab, Khawaja Imran Raza and Brig.

Amir Bin Tahir Commandant CMH Lahore here at PMG Office on Friday.

Talking on the occasion Postmaster General Khawaja Imran Raza said that this was a welfare project designed to facilitate army personnel, especially the families of Shuhada during this pandemic. This was an on-going efforts of Pakistan Post to get government to government (G2G) agreements to increase revenue and also play its role to help the disadvantaged segments through social inclusion as a public service delivery entity.

