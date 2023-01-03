UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Strives To Reduce Delays In Postal Deliveries

Pakistan Post is striving hard to minimize delays in postal deliveries due to the foggy conditions prevailing in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):Pakistan Post is striving hard to minimize delays in postal deliveries due to the foggy conditions prevailing in various parts of the country.

The air and rail transit operations of Pakistan Post have been affected due to the foggy conditions prevailing in plain areas of the country for the last two weeks.

"As a result of the current weather conditions across the country, our air and rail transit operations are adversely affected which might result in delayed deliveries at final destinations," said a statement issued by Pakistan Post.

"We are working to keep these delays to a minimum and request cooperation and understanding from the customers of Pakistan Post", According to weather experts, dense fog will continue to prevail for the next few days in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

The foggy conditions have not only caused inconvenience and hazards for travelers but also impacted air and rail transit operations across the country.

Pakistan Post is providing postal services in every nook and corner of the country through a network of around 13,000 post offices. Pakistan Post is providing delivery services to about 20 million households and businesses as community service without any cost considerations. In addition to its traditional role, the Pakistan Post also performs agency functions on behalf of Federal and Provincial governments, which inter-alias include Savings Bank, Postal Life Insurance, collection of taxes, electricity bills, water, Sui gas and Telephone bills.

Pakistan Post is also providing a universal postal service network in harmony with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) strategy to ensure secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at affordable cost through utilization of people, processes and technology and innovative product offerings.

