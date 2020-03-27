UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post Suspends Queue System At All Its GPOs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

Pakistan Post has suspended the queue system at all General Post Offices (GPOs) across the country to ensure safety of customer amid COVID19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has suspended the queue system at all General Post Offices (GPOs) across the country to ensure safety of customer amid COVID19 pandemic.

Director General Pakistan Post has also directed all circle heads and staff to ensure the safety of thousands of employees of the department and customers, said a notification.

Pakistan Post also started door-to-door delivery of pensions to 1.3 million retired employees.

Director General Pakistan Post has also ordered to provide field employees all over Pakistan with necessary personal protection gear to deal with the ongoing situation due to corona virus.

