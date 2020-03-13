Pakistan Post takes innovative initiatives to meet rising expectation of consumers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Post has taken innovative initiatives of e-Commerce, Mobile App and EMS plus to meet rising expectations of digital consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has taken innovative initiatives of e-Commerce, mobile App and EMS plus to meet rising expectations of digital consumers.

An official of Pakistan Post on Friday told APP that in continuation of its endeavors, Pakistan Post is now revamping its franchise post business model in collaboration with Nadra e-sahulat.

The franchise model has been called the greatest business model ever invented; permitting a franchisee to open your business elsewhere can provide a completely new support team to grow your brand presence and revenues without incurring a major cost.

It becomes more interesting and valuable business proposition when allowed on institutions / big corporate entities.

This new business model would definitely uplift Pakistan Post's business portfolio and masses facilitation in terms of availing postal and financial services.

It's a beginning of new era incorporating legacy postal service into digital evolution which is currently taking place.