Pakistan Post to announce result of successful participants of letter writing competition

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Post would announce the result of successful participants of the International Letter Writing Competition ended recently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post would announce the result of successful participants of the International Letter Writing Competition ended recently.

The competition was specially organized as part of Universal Postal Union annual activity to revive the dying trend of letter writing among youngsters. The participants under fifteen years of age were eligible to participate in the competition.

The theme selected for the�2020�competition was "Write a message to an adult about the world�we live in".

All member countries of UPU were invited participants by organizing a competition on the national level before sending their�top�composition to the UPU.

An international jury, chosen by the UPU International Bureau, judges the letters and selects the winners and entries worthy of a special mention.

The winners of the contest would be awarded with Rs 20,000, Rs10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively for first second and third positions respectively.

The best letter in English version only will be sent to the UPU where a jury would select winners to be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals bearing relevant inscription and their Names as well as albums of the official postage stamps.

Since 1971, this competition has proven to be an excellent way of encouraging literacy and developing the fine art of letter-writing in children.

The contest was organized first by participating countries on a national level. The winning composition from national heats is then sent to compete in the international round held by the UPU. The best letter from each country must be submitted to the International Bureau no later than 5 May 2020.