Pakistan Post to be digitalized completely in 2025

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Postmaster General Lahore Iram Tariq said on Thursday that the Pakistan Post was undergoing a process of digitalization which would be completed the next year to match contemporary age advancements in communications service delivery.

During her visit to south Punjab circle office Multan, she said the Pakistan Post was ensuring speedy postal and Money Order services in accordance with the modern trends while its saving schemes were also attracting public. She said that Pakistan Post was playing a constructive role in strengthening economy as per vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Postmaster General South Punjab circle Multan Zaheerullah Khatak, deputy postmaster general Rai Saifullah, chief postmaster Arif Khan Niazi were also present among others.

The PMG Lahore received a briefing from officials on revenue affairs, postal services and heard problems of the employees.

Iram Tariq said that the efforts being made by Pakistan Post to improve services were bearing fruit and helpful in winning back the confidence of the people. She also promised to solve problems of the employees.

APP/srd