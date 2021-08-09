Pakistan Post to celebrate 74th Independence Day with fanfare

The Pakistan Post Monday kicked off week-long celebrations in connection with the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Post Monday kicked off week-long celebrations in connection with the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

In this regard, Postmaster General Punjab Khwaja Imran Raza inaugurated a float truck here at Postmaster General Punjab office. General Manager Postal Life, Deputy Postmaster General, other officers and staff of the Postal Department were present.

The float would pass through different roads of the provincial capital.

Addressing the ceremony, Postmaster General Punjab Kh Imran said the Pakistan Post always fulfilled its national obligations with patriotic spirit through making delivery of mail in severe weather conditions, distribution of pensions and money orders during COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan Post always answered the call of duty, he added.

He said the Pakistan Post would organise different ceremonies during the week. The Pakistan Post would lay a wreath on the grave of Allama Iqbal, organise a ceremony at Saint Anthony school, issue commemorative postage stamps and start tree plantation campaign, hold a walk and cut a cake at the General Post Office in connection with the I-Day celebrations.

The float truck would pass through all major roads of the city including The Mall road, Ferozpur Road, Canal Road and Gulberg Main Boulevard.

It will stop at Regal Chowk, Lakhshmi Chowk, Liberty Market, Barkat Market and Defense Y-Block and sell commemorative stamps to the public.

Patriotic songs would also be played on the float truck in line with the spirit of the occasion.