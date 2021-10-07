Pakistan Post to celebrate World Post Day on Oct 9

Pakistan Post would organize a simple ceremony on Friday at Directorate General Pakistan Post in connection with World Post Day to be observed on October 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post would organize a simple ceremony on Friday at Directorate General Pakistan Post in connection with World Post Day to be observed on October 9.

Due to Covid-19, this year the celebration of the day had been kept to the minimum participation.

An official of Pakistan Post said Universal Postal Union (UPU) flag would be hoisted at Directorate General Pakistan Post.

The message of the Director General UPU would be read in a simple ceremony in which officers and staff of Pakistan Post would participate, while observing COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

Similarly, UPU Flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held in offices of Postmasters General, Unit Officers and General Post Offices (GPOs) all over the country.