UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post To Celebrate World Post Day On Oct 9

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:42 PM

Pakistan Post to celebrate World Post Day on Oct 9

Pakistan Post would organize a simple ceremony on Friday at Directorate General Pakistan Post in connection with World Post Day to be observed on October 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post would organize a simple ceremony on Friday at Directorate General Pakistan Post in connection with World Post Day to be observed on October 9.

Due to Covid-19, this year the celebration of the day had been kept to the minimum participation.

An official of Pakistan Post said Universal Postal Union (UPU) flag would be hoisted at Directorate General Pakistan Post.

The message of the Director General UPU would be read in a simple ceremony in which officers and staff of Pakistan Post would participate, while observing COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

Similarly, UPU Flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held in offices of Postmasters General, Unit Officers and General Post Offices (GPOs) all over the country.

Related Topics

World October Pakistan Post Post All

Recent Stories

Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Polit ..

Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Politkovskaya murder

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct li ..

Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct live weapon firing during Exerci ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institu ..

Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institutions & states to bring sustai ..

5 minutes ago
 Court dismisses accused petition in Noor Mukadam m ..

Court dismisses accused petition in Noor Mukadam murder case

5 minutes ago
 India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

5 minutes ago
 Just 44% of US Voters Have Confidence in Elected L ..

Just 44% of US Voters Have Confidence in Elected Leaders, Candidates - Poll

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.