Pakistan Post to deliver e-challans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Post and the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Monday signed an agreement for the doorstep delivery of e-challans.

Punjab Postmaster General Khawaja Imran Raza and Safe City Authority Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan signed the agreement.

The PSCA would generate the challans of the violations caught on its cameras, which would be delivered through the Pakistan Post.

The Pakistan Post has formed a cell for booking, sorting and monitoring of this project with the dedicated staff working round the clock.

The Pakistan Post would deliver the challans not only in the urban areas but also in the rural areas of Pakistan and provide a special report of reasons in case of non-delivery.