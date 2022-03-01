UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post To Deliver E-challans

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Pakistan Post to deliver e-challans

The Pakistan Post and the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Monday signed an agreement for the doorstep delivery of e-challans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Post and the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Monday signed an agreement for the doorstep delivery of e-challans.

Punjab Postmaster General Khawaja Imran Raza and Safe City Authority Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan signed the agreement.

The PSCA would generate the challans of the violations caught on its cameras, which would be delivered through the Pakistan Post.

The Pakistan Post has formed a cell for booking, sorting and monitoring of this project with the dedicated staff working round the clock.

The Pakistan Post would deliver the challans not only in the urban areas but also in the rural areas of Pakistan and provide a special report of reasons in case of non-delivery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Pakistan Post Agreement

Recent Stories

Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in U ..

Arabs, Afghans decry 'racist' double standard in Ukraine media commentary

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken to empower tribal people: Bangas ..

Steps being taken to empower tribal people: Bangash

1 minute ago
 Cartier files 'unfair competition' case against ri ..

Cartier files 'unfair competition' case against rival Tiffany in US

1 minute ago
 KP CM welcomes relief package announced by PM

KP CM welcomes relief package announced by PM

1 minute ago
 Work underway to set up Boat Basin Food Street: Ad ..

Work underway to set up Boat Basin Food Street: Administrator Karachi

4 minutes ago
 IGP for intensifying action against drug dealers

IGP for intensifying action against drug dealers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>