UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post To Establish Philatelic Counters In All Circles: DG Pak Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan Post to establish philatelic counters in all circles: DG Pak Post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Director General Pakistan Post Arshad Ali Khan on Saturday said that philatelic counters would be established in all postal circles where the facility yet not extended.

Addressing an online open court (Khuli Katchery), he said that special arrangements exist at Philatelic Bureaus and Philatelic Counters operating in all general post offices for the sale of commemorative and special series of postage stamps and first day of issue covers and brochures to philatelic.

He said that Pakistan Post is emphasizing in the use of new communication and information technologies to achieve its set targets.

He said that Electronic Money Order (EMO), e-commerce initiatives and same-day delivery services received excellent feedback from the postal clients.

Arshad Ali said Pakistan Post also launched a mobile application which allowed customers to track and trace their articles on cellular devices. The app also registers customer complaints to enhance their experience and improve Pakistan Post's efficacy.

During open court, DG Pakistan Post listened the complaints through online zoom meeting of the postal clients and issued orders to concerned for redressal.

The initiative was taken on the special directive of Federal minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood.

The high ranking officers based in all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also organized such courts.

Related Topics

Mobile Sale Arshad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money Pakistan Post Post All From Court

Recent Stories

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

10 minutes ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

4 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

13 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.