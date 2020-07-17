Pakistan Post to expand Counter Automation System to all GPOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has decided to expand its Counter Automation System to all 83 General Post Office (GPOs).

"Counter Automation System aims at computerizing the Post Office counter" an official of Pakistan Post told APP on Friday.

He said that" it provides state-of-the-art point of sale terminals which can handle all the counter".

He said that Pakistan Post intended to offer collaboration with interested e-commerce partners, through selling their products using postal counters, by providing brochures or using tabloids for order placement on online Pak post shop.

Pak Post was offering collect and return services for the exchange and return of articles through postal counters, he added.