UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post To Expand Counter Automation System To All GPOs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan Post to expand Counter Automation System to all GPOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has decided to expand its Counter Automation System to all 83 General Post Office (GPOs).

"Counter Automation System aims at computerizing the Post Office counter" an official of Pakistan Post told APP on Friday.

He said that" it provides state-of-the-art point of sale terminals which can handle all the counter".

He said that Pakistan Post intended to offer collaboration with interested e-commerce partners, through selling their products using postal counters, by providing brochures or using tabloids for order placement on online Pak post shop.

Pak Post was offering collect and return services for the exchange and return of articles through postal counters, he added.

Related Topics

Exchange Sale Pakistan Post Post All

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

16 minutes ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

50 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.