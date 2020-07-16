UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post To Expand Same Day Delivery Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:44 PM

Pakistan Post to expand Same Day Delivery service

Pakistan Post has decided to expand "Same Day Delivery service" to other cities aiming to ensure delivery of important and urgent items immediately at doorstep

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has decided to expand "Same Day Delivery service" to other cities aiming to ensure delivery of important and urgent items immediately at doorstep.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP on Thursday, initially, the service was launched in 26 cities including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He said that any parcel could be posted before 11:30 am at nearby General Post Office (GPO) which was delivered on the same day. � He said that the service was available in 26 cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Jhelum, WahCantt, Sialkot, Peshawar, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Karachi, Nawabshah, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Gilgit, Skardu, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

Owing to the success of the service, Pakistan Post has decided to expand it to other cities to facilitate the customers.

Pakistan Post had also successfully delivered pensions at doorstep to all retired employees during the difficult time Coronavirus pandemic.

