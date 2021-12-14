UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post To Hold 'Khuli Katcheries' On Dec 23

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post will conduct an online 'Khuli Katcheries' (open court) on all postal circles on December 23 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM to resolve the complaints of its customers.

According to an announcement made by the Director-General of Pakistan Post, senior officers of the department will hear complaints through online zoom meetings of postal clients and issue orders to the concerned authorities to resolve the grievances.

In a statement, Pakistan Post said the move was taken on the special directive of the government and the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services.

Senior officials from all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), will also hold similar "Khuli Katcheries".

Provincial Postmaster Generals (PMGs) and Circle Heads will also attend online zoom meetings in their respective Constituencies.





