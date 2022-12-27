Pakistan post to hold online open court on Dec 29

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Post will conduct an online Khuli Katchery (open court) in all postal circles on December 29 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM to resolve the complaints of its customers.

According to official sources, the initiative would be taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Ministry of Communications and Postal Services to address the complaints of the users and improve the services of the department.

During the online interaction, the Director General of Pakistan Post would listen to the complaints of the postal clients through online zoom meetings.

The Director General will issue orders to concerned authorities for resolving the grievances and providing all possible facilities to them.

The user can join through the meeting ID: 786 148 1947 Passcode: 111 111 117 and Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/PakPostZoomMeeting.

The open court duration would be two hours.