UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post To Hold Online Open Court On Jan 26

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan post to hold online open court on Jan 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Post would conduct an online Khuli Katchery (open court) in all postal circles on January 26 (Thursday) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to resolve the complaints of its customers.

According to official sources, the initiative would be taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Ministry of Communications and Postal Services for addressing the complaints of the users and improving the services of the department.

During the online interaction, the Director General of Pakistan Post would listen to the complaints of the postal clients through online zoom meetings.

The Director General will issue orders to authorities concerned for resolving the grievances and providing all possible facilities to them.

People can join through the meeting ID: 786 148 1947 Passcode: 111 111 117 and Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/PakPostZoomMeeting. The open court duration would be two hours.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister January Pakistan Post All From 786 Investment Limited Court P

Recent Stories

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

26 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

1 hour ago
 Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for ..

Pakistan women cricket team set 161-run target for Australia

2 hours ago
 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shine ..

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Eyman Fatima shines with excellent performance

2 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

Bilawal Bhutto to represent Pakistan at WEF today

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

UAE Press: Need to speed up energy transition

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.