Pakistan post to hold online open court on Jan 26

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Post would conduct an online Khuli Katchery (open court) in all postal circles on January 26 (Thursday) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to resolve the complaints of its customers.

According to official sources, the initiative would be taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Ministry of Communications and Postal Services for addressing the complaints of the users and improving the services of the department.

During the online interaction, the Director General of Pakistan Post would listen to the complaints of the postal clients through online zoom meetings.

The Director General will issue orders to authorities concerned for resolving the grievances and providing all possible facilities to them.

People can join through the meeting ID: 786 148 1947 Passcode: 111 111 117 and Zoom meeting link: https://bit.ly/PakPostZoomMeeting. The open court duration would be two hours.