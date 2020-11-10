Pakistan Post to issue Special Postage Stamp on Pink Ribbon-Breast Cancer awareness day on Nov 11

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has decided to issue the Special Postage Stamp on Pink Ribbon-Breast Cancer awareness day, on November 11.
The stamp of Rs 20/- denomination, has been designed by Adil Salahuddin and printed by National Security Printing Company, Karachi, said a statement on Tuesday.
The special postage stamps will be available for sale from November 11, 2020 at all the important post offices in the country.