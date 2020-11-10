UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post To Issue Special Postage Stamp On Pink Ribbon-Breast Cancer Awareness Day On Nov 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan Post to issue Special Postage Stamp on Pink Ribbon-Breast Cancer awareness day on Nov 11

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has decided to issue the Special Postage Stamp on Pink Ribbon-Breast Cancer awareness day, on November 11.

The stamp of Rs 20/- denomination, has been designed by Adil Salahuddin and printed by National Security Printing Company, Karachi, said a statement on Tuesday.

The special postage stamps will be available for sale from November 11, 2020 at all the important post offices in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Company Sale November 2020 Cancer Pakistan Post Post All From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

23 minutes ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

26 minutes ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

26 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

39 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 742 recove ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.