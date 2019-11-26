UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post To Launch Debit Card Facility For Pensioners By December

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:14 PM

Pakistan Post to launch debit card facility for pensioners by December

Pensioners of the Pakistan Post will be given debit card facility by December 25, which would enable them to cash their pensions from any automated teller machine (ATM) nearby

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Pensioners of the Pakistan Post will be given debit card facility by December 25, which would enable them to cash their pensions from any automated teller machine (ATM) nearby.

This service will help boost the revenue for the post besides helping to identify and catch the 'Ghost Pensioners' of the department, an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

The official said the initiative was taken in the light of many cases that have surfaced through different complaints by the old pensioners.

Official said that debit card facility would provide instant cash to old citizens besides making it easier for them to cash their pensions whenever they want without depending on anyone.

"It was a long standing issue as pensioners in their old age had to stand in long queues to collect their pensions from the post offices", he added.

He said Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed took personal interest in this initiative with the view to facilitate old employees who gave all their lives in the service of the department.

A pensioner, retired in 2015 from Post Office, Muhamad Hakeem said this facility would save his and energy from traveling half an hour from his house to go post office every month for his pension.

Another pensioner Abdul Hameed told APP that getting his pension from a debit card through an ATM will not only be a time savior, but it will also help them avoid waiting in long queues especially in scorching heat in summers.

This programme was announced by Minster for Postal Services Murad Saeed in October this year in the ceremony of 145th World Post Day.

Related Topics

World Teller October December 2015 Pakistan Post Post All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council organises governance workshop ..

16 minutes ago

LG to invest 20 bln won in SoftBank Venture's AI f ..

7 minutes ago

S. Korea's Hyundai Motor to build vehicle manufact ..

7 minutes ago

Over 500 people injured in Lviv due to icy roads

1 minute ago

German shoppers upbeat as holiday season nears

1 minute ago

Slash emissions now or miss 1.5C goal, UN warns

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.