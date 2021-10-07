UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post To Mark World Post Day On Friday

Pakistan Post to mark World Post Day on Friday

General Post Office (GPO) will hold a simple ceremony due to COVID-19 on Friday in connection with World Post day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :General Post Office (GPO) will hold a simple ceremony due to COVID-19 on Friday in connection with World Post day.

World Post Day is celebrated on Oct 9 across the globe World, the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which was first celebrated in 1874 in Switzerland.

In a statement issued here on Thursday,Chief Post Master,Chaudhary Fayyaz Ahmed Maikan said poster and banners would be displayed in all post offices of the city carrying importance of communication.

Gifts would be disbursed among the staffers who showed good performance, the CPO stated.

A message of Director General Pakistan Post would also be read out in the ceremony, he informed.

It merits to mention here the UPU was the start of the global communications revolution, introducing the ability to write letter to others all over the world.

World Post Day started in 1969 and since then, countries all over the world take part in celebrations to highlight the importance of the postal service.

Post offices in some countries hold special stamp collection exhibitions, there are open days at postal measures and there are workshops on postal history. The UPU organises an international letter writing competition for young people.

