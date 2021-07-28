Pakistan Post to organize an online 'Khuli Katchery' tomorrow

Pakistan Post will organize an online 'Khuli Katchery' (open court) for resolving the complaints of its clients on July 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post will organize an online 'Khuli Katchery' (open court) for resolving the complaints of its clients on July 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

According to an announcement by the Director General Pakistan Post, they would listen to the complaints through an online zoom meetings of the postal clients and will issue orders to concerned authorities for resolving the complaints.

He said the initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Ministry of Communications and Postal Services.

He said the high ranking officers based in all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would also hold such 'Khuli Ketcheries'.

Postmaster Generals of provinces and circle heads would also participate in online zoom meetings in their respective circles, he added.

The meeting ID: 786 148 1947 Passcode: 111 111 117 and Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7861481947?pwd=aWsc01nbEN2MU1aTGx3wTR4NjhmUT09.

The open court duration would be two hours.