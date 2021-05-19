UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post To Organize Online Open Court Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:33 PM

Pakistan Post to organize online open court tomorrow

Pakistan Post will organize online 'Khuli Katchery' (Open Court) for resolving the complaints of postal services clients on Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post will organize online 'Khuli Katchery' (Open Court) for resolving the complaints of postal services clients on Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm.

According to an announcement by Directorate of Pakistan Post, Director General Pakistan Post would listen the complaints through online zoom meeting of the postal clients and will issue orders to concerned for redressal.

The initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ministry of Communications and Postal Services.

The high ranking officers based in all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would hold the such courts.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Post All From Court

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights importance of drafti ..

38 minutes ago

Palms Sports signs AED7 million contract to train ..

38 minutes ago

FAO's Emergency Centre for Trans-boundary Animal D ..

25 seconds ago

Bitcoin falls by 30% after China warning, Musk com ..

27 seconds ago

A total of 212,625 vaccine doses administered on M ..

29 seconds ago

Shanghai to further promote cooperation with Karac ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.