Pakistan Post To Organize 'Open Courts' Online On Monthly Basis

Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:14 PM

Pakistan Post to organize 'Open Courts' online on monthly basis

Pakistan Post will hold 'Khuli Katchery' (Open Courts) online for resolving the complaints of postal services clients every month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post will hold 'Khuli Katchery' (Open Courts) online for resolving the complaints of postal services clients every month.

According to a notification issued by Directorate of Pakistan Post, Director General Pakistan Post, Postmaster Generals and circle heads would hold such complaint redressal forums online through Zoom application in their respective circles on first Saturday of every month from 11 am to 12 pm.

The initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ministry of Communications and Postal Services.

The high ranking officers based in all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would hold the such courts.

More Stories From Pakistan

