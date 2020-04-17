Pakistan Post to to promote franchise post model

Pakistan Post is on its way to make a genuine turn around by promoting franchise post model which will capture the major share in courier and digital financial services market

Senior official told APP on Friday that Pakistan Post was going to restore and regain its lost glory as premium Federal public organization.

In this context Pakistan Post had recently took innovative initiatives such as e-Commerce , mobile App�and EMS plus to meet the rising expectations of the digital consumers, he added.

In continuation of its endeavors Pakistan Post is now revamping its franchise post business model in collaboration with Nadra e-sahulat.

He said that the franchise model had been called the greatest business model ever invented, permitting a franchisee to open the business elsewhere could provide a completely new support team to grow the brand presence & revenues without incurring a major cost.