UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post To To Promote Franchise Post Model

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:22 PM

Pakistan Post to to promote franchise post model

Pakistan Post is on its way to make a genuine turn around by promoting franchise post model which will capture the major share in courier and digital financial services market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post is on its way to make a genuine turn around by promoting franchise post model which will capture the major share in courier and digital financial services market.

Senior official told APP on Friday that Pakistan Post was going to restore and regain its lost glory as premium Federal public organization.

In this context Pakistan Post had recently took innovative initiatives such as e-Commerce , mobile App�and EMS plus to meet the rising expectations of the digital consumers, he added.

In continuation of its endeavors Pakistan Post is now revamping its franchise post business model in collaboration with Nadra e-sahulat.

He said that the franchise model had been called the greatest business model ever invented, permitting a franchisee to open the business elsewhere could provide a completely new support team to grow the brand presence & revenues without incurring a major cost.

Related Topics

Business Mobile Market Pakistan Post Post Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves Ordinance for Constructio ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Prime Minister to Pay 1st Germany Vi ..

7 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Estonia Rises By 25 to ..

7 minutes ago

Another 10 corona patients recovered at Mayo hospi ..

7 minutes ago

Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim appointed as acting Dean KMC ..

7 minutes ago

Khanpur Dam spillways opened

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.