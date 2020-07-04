UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post To Use Alternative Routing Plan For International Mails

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Pakistan Post to use alternative routing plan for international mails

Keeping in view the situation of Airlines Operations, Pakistan Post has undertaken an exercise of finding alternative routing plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Keeping in view the situation of Airlines Operations, Pakistan Post has undertaken an exercise of finding alternative routing plan.

Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana said that for the purpose, new transportation arrangements are being finalized, said a press release.

He said that during next week Pakistan Post will be in a position to put the right system in place for transportation of mail internationally.

"Owing to on going COVID-19 pandemic, international flight operation has been badly resulting in delay in the dispatches to different countries.

However, Pakistan Post has been using all available resources especially the flights which operated for bringing overseas Pakistanis from different parts of the world for transportation of its mail" he added.

He said that all the circles and regions are directed to encourage customers to book EMS Plus. He said that EMS Plus articles are being delivered in 6 to 7 working days.

