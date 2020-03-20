UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Post UMS An Efficient, Secure Delivery

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:09 PM

Pakistan Post UMS an efficient, secure delivery

Pakistan Post Urgent Mail Service (UMS) is a fast, reliable, efficient and secure delivery service with widest network for dispatch of documents and parcels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post Urgent Mail Service (UMS) is a fast, reliable, efficient and secure delivery service with widest network for dispatch of documents and parcels.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP on Friday that UMS articles are items of first class letter mail, adding that Currency notes, coins, platinum, gold bullions, silver bullions, precious stones, precious metals fire arms, explosive, flammable liquid, perishables and anything the intrinsic value of which exceeds two thousands rupees shall not be sent by UMS.

"The maximum permissible weight limit of a UMS article is 30 kilograms. The maximum size of UMS article may not exceed," he said.

He said that after arrival of the UMS-CC article in the General Post Office (GPO) of destination, the addressee was telephonically intimated of arrival of the article and offered facility to the take its delivery from the GPO/GPO (NPO) Counter.

The bulk customers having monthly billing of Rs. 7,000 or above can avail monthly Pick up and Credit Facility. All bulk customers including commercial organizations, institutions and multinational companies can avail pick up and credit facility by filling up a registration form. The nearest G.P.O / Express Post Centre was provided all necessary details and fully help in completion of all formalities for registration, he added.

He said that after registration, Express Post Pick Up Couriers was daily visit offices of registered customers daily according to a pre-arranged schedule.

Emergency on Call Pick up Facility is also available for registered customers.

Related Topics

Fire Visit May Gold Silver National University Pakistan Post Post All From Weight NPO

Recent Stories

Markets rally on huge economic support plans

46 seconds ago

DC for managing facility of digital X-rays in Mian ..

4 minutes ago

Int'l Experts Can Attend Russia's Vote on Constitu ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Infections in Bulgaria Increase ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Scientists Develop Hypothesis to Predict U ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Govt dispatches 17 tonnes food for Pa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.