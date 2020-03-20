Pakistan Post UMS an efficient, secure delivery

Pakistan Post Urgent Mail Service (UMS) is a fast, reliable, efficient and secure delivery service with widest network for dispatch of documents and parcels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post Urgent Mail Service (UMS) is a fast, reliable, efficient and secure delivery service with widest network for dispatch of documents and parcels.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP on Friday that UMS articles are items of first class letter mail, adding that Currency notes, coins, platinum, gold bullions, silver bullions, precious stones, precious metals fire arms, explosive, flammable liquid, perishables and anything the intrinsic value of which exceeds two thousands rupees shall not be sent by UMS.

"The maximum permissible weight limit of a UMS article is 30 kilograms. The maximum size of UMS article may not exceed," he said.

He said that after arrival of the UMS-CC article in the General Post Office (GPO) of destination, the addressee was telephonically intimated of arrival of the article and offered facility to the take its delivery from the GPO/GPO (NPO) Counter.

The bulk customers having monthly billing of Rs. 7,000 or above can avail monthly Pick up and Credit Facility. All bulk customers including commercial organizations, institutions and multinational companies can avail pick up and credit facility by filling up a registration form. The nearest G.P.O / Express Post Centre was provided all necessary details and fully help in completion of all formalities for registration, he added.

He said that after registration, Express Post Pick Up Couriers was daily visit offices of registered customers daily according to a pre-arranged schedule.

Emergency on Call Pick up Facility is also available for registered customers.