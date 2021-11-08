UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Upgraded Its Rest Houses

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:07 PM

Pakistan Post upgraded its rest houses

Pakistan Post has upgraded its 41 rest houses at different destinations across the country to cater accommodation requirement of domestic and foreign tourists

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post has upgraded its 41 rest houses at different destinations across the country to cater accommodation requirement of domestic and foreign tourists.

These rest houses were offering cost-effective accommodations to general public at scenic locations, an official told APP. He said that earlier, the rest houses were being used only by officials of Pakistan Post but now the general public would also have access to them. On the directives of Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, the rest houses were opened for the general public. The initiative was aimed to cater tourists accommodation requirement besides enhancement of the department's revenue.

Pakistan Post rest houses have been divided into three categories. The rest houses of A-category were located in Karachi, Multan, Jhelum, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shadman Lahore, Lahore Cantt, Sialkot General Post Office (GPO), Sialkot Cantt, Faislabad GPO and Quetta. The charges of A-category rest houses would be Rs 3,000 per day.

The people could contact on phone no: 051-9261937, email address pakpostresthouses@gmail.com and on website Pakpost.gov.pk for reservation in timing 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The reservation could also be made through WhatsApp no. which was 0345-5146457.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Peshawar Quetta Hyderabad Rawalpindi Sukkur Sialkot Jhelum Mianwali Pakistan Post Post WhatsApp P

Recent Stories

China enhances disaster relief for flood-hit areas ..

China enhances disaster relief for flood-hit areas as winter approaches

48 seconds ago
 Russian confirms 39,400 new COVID-19 cases

Russian confirms 39,400 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 144th birthday of Allama Iqbal tomorrow

144th birthday of Allama Iqbal tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Shamozai Degree College being constructed in Swat

Shamozai Degree College being constructed in Swat

4 minutes ago
 China's coal supplies improve, prices down

China's coal supplies improve, prices down

4 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group enters construction logistics, acqu ..

AD Ports Group enters construction logistics, acquires 31 new tipper trucks

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.