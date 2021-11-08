Pakistan Post upgraded its rest houses

Pakistan Post has upgraded its 41 rest houses at different destinations across the country to cater accommodation requirement of domestic and foreign tourists

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post has upgraded its 41 rest houses at different destinations across the country to cater accommodation requirement of domestic and foreign tourists.

These rest houses were offering cost-effective accommodations to general public at scenic locations, an official told APP. He said that earlier, the rest houses were being used only by officials of Pakistan Post but now the general public would also have access to them. On the directives of Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, the rest houses were opened for the general public. The initiative was aimed to cater tourists accommodation requirement besides enhancement of the department's revenue.

Pakistan Post rest houses have been divided into three categories. The rest houses of A-category were located in Karachi, Multan, Jhelum, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shadman Lahore, Lahore Cantt, Sialkot General Post Office (GPO), Sialkot Cantt, Faislabad GPO and Quetta. The charges of A-category rest houses would be Rs 3,000 per day.

The people could contact on phone no: 051-9261937, email address pakpostresthouses@gmail.com and on website Pakpost.gov.pk for reservation in timing 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The reservation could also be made through WhatsApp no. which was 0345-5146457.