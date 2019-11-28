(@imziishan)

Pakistan post's electronic money orders (EMO) service was offering rather quicker service with cheaper charges to the public for their services as compared to other courier services in the market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan post's electronic money orders (EMO) service was offering rather quicker service with cheaper charges to the public for their services as compared to other courier services in the market.

Being the oldest player in the courier market and the state-run postal service, Pakistan post has been offering, since its revamp during incumbent government, smart services on economical charges.

Under its EMO service, the Pakistan Post was charging Rs 50 for money order of RS 2000, Rs 250 for 20,000, Rs 500 from Rs 50,000 and just Rs 600 for money order of up to Rs 100,000.

The Pakistan Posts' charges in different services were also economical starting from Rs 8 for letters of up to 20g and up to Rs 100 for letters of up to 2kg while Rs 20 for small packets of up to 250g and up to Rs 45 for weight of up to 2kg.

These rates are three times cheaper than that of private courier services companies such as OCS, TCS and Leopard courier services.

With offering cheap rates, the Pakistan Post was also providing rapid delivery services as it owned the biggest courier network in the country.

The Pakistan Post's urgent mail service (UMS) also offered economical rates for walk-in customers.

This service has been designed for urgent mails which is a fast, efficient and secure overnight /2nd day home delivery service with widest network for dispatch of documents and parcels. Computerized track and trace system is also available for this service.