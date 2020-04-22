Pakistan Post's Electronic Money Order (EMO) doorstep service is available at all 83 General Post Offices (GPOs) for domestic money transfer throughout Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post's Electronic Money Order (EMO) doorstep service is available at all 83 General Post Offices (GPOs) for domestic money transfer throughout Pakistan.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP on Wednesday that the service is allowing customers for quickly transferring money within the country, adding that customers were able to transfer money up to Rs 100,000 through EMO Service at very nominal charges ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 600.

Value of EMO and Commission Rate was very nominal in comparison to private money transfer companies.

Electronic Money Order Service was offered at all 83 GPOs including twin cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar,Lahore GPO, Karachi al-Haidery GPO, Gilgit GPO, Quetta GPO,Bahawalnagar GPO,Khushab GPO,Peshawar GPO and Rawalakot GPO.