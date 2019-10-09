Pakistan post's International Parcel Tariff was getting popular among citizens due to its improved efficient performance and quick delivery system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan post 's International Parcel Tariff was getting popular among citizens due to its improved efficient performance and quick delivery system.

A large numbers of Pakistanis, living in the country and abroad, were opting the state-run courier service due to its minimal charges and enhanced capability for quicker delivery system.

International charges that were being offered by Pak post were Rs 2,970 for Australia, Rs 4,010 for Canada, Rs 3,860 for USA and Rs 1,850 for UAE on 1000 gram each. These charges were economical and affordable by middle class Pakistanis who themselves live abroad or have some relatives living outside the country.

This service was gaining good repute among not only general public, but it was also benefiting the business community.

According to an official, mostly the orders they received were documents, clothes and other domestic items that people send through this service and it was gaining their confidence in terms of quickness and safety of the item.

Customers could collect their foreign remittances without paying any charges from the prescribes locations by providing original CNIC of the beneficiary, secret PIN number, expected amount of remittance payment and remitter's name and details, he added.