ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan post's "Same Day Delivery" for delivering goods in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on the same day was getting popular among citizen due to its efficient response and quick delivery system.

Lunched in February this year, the service was gaining good repute among not only general public, but it was also benefiting business community.

According to an official, people of Federal capital and adjoining areas were using this service continuously as they daily receive approximately 400-500 orders to be delivered within the cities and specify areas.

He said mostly the orders they received were documents, clothes and other domestic items that people send through this service and it was gaining their confidence in terms of quickness and safety of the items.

He said goods up to 20 KGs were allowed to be sent through this service while clients were informed through SMS about the latest status their mail, parcels and gifts sent to their dear ones on the same day of the booking.

The people can acquire the same day service by 11:30 a.m daily. The charge varied in terms of corporate and regular orders.

Upto 0.5 kg costs Rs75 with Rs25 on additional 500 grams for corporate customers while for regular customers up to 0.5 kgs costs Rs128 with Rs42 for additional 500m grams for regular customers.

The service was also available at Rawalpindi GPO, Katcheri, urdu Bazaar, Westridge, Lal Kurti, Gawalmandi, Bahria Town Phase 8, 4 and Post office of Commercial Centre Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.