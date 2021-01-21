UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Post's UMO Service An Ideal Solution For Prompt Money Transfer

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:06 PM

Urgent Money Order (UMO) service by Pakistan Post has become a comparatively affordable and ideal solution for citizens as a mean to prompt money transfer across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Urgent Money Order (UMO) service by Pakistan Post has become a comparatively affordable and ideal solution for citizens as a mean to prompt money transfer across the country.

People working in big cities send money to their families to meet routine expenses and this service has been launched only to facilitate those senders who have to pay more fee/commission even on less amount, an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said that this fast, efficient and secure service is available in all postal circles where people can send their money easily and with less fee/ commission.

Giving further details, the official said that the maximum limit of a single Urgent Money Order is Rs. 20.000 while the fee/commission of UMO local upto Rs.10,000 is only Rs. 135 and UMO city to city upto Rs.10,000 fee/commission is Rs. 175.

UMO local upto Rs.10,001 to Rs. 20,000 fee/commission is Rs. 160 and UMO city to city upto Rs. 10,001 to Rs.

20,000 fee/commission is Rs. 200.

The official asked the general public to use this service for money transfer to their families in different cities and far flung remote areas at cheaper fee charges.

He said that the present government has taken many other innovative steps to improve the services of the postal services in the country.

He said that Pakistan Post also holding 'Khuli Katchery' (Open Courts) online for resolving the complaints of postal services clients every month. He said that the initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

The high ranking officers based in all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also attend these open court to listen customers complaints and resolve it.

The open court were also being held through online Zoom application on first Saturday of every month from 11 am to 12 pm.

