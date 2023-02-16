Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), NI join hands for public health, well-being

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), and Nutrition International (NI) have entered into an agreement to work together to enhance nutritional and social development of the vulnerable, especially mothers and children in all geographic areas of Pakistan.

PPAF Chief Operating Officer Nadir Gul Barech and NI Country Director Dr Shabina Raza formally signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard on behalf of respective organizations.

According to the agreement, the PPAF and NI would engage different level of stakeholders including communities to contribute to achieve the goals of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and various socioeconomic development plans laid down by the government.

Nadir Gul Barech, commenting on the collaboration on Thursday, said, inadequate nutrition among mothers, especially during the pregnancy, and a high ratio of stunting in children should be taken as a serious concern and addressed as a collective national resolve.

He said response to this critical challenge was also important to bring a positive impact in the lives of communities that were lagging behind in the socioeconomic development of underprivileged communities which was one of the key priorities of PPAF.

"We look forward to work with NI to play a vital role in ensuring the well-being of vulnerable communities, especially pertaining to their dietary needs and address the issue of malnutrition, especially among women and children across Pakistan," he maintained.

Meanwhile, Dr Shabina Raza appreciated the PPAF and its management for joining hands for the cause of malnutrition.

She expressed the hope that this collaboration would pave the way to leverage each other's strengths and expertise for improving the health and well-being of women, adolescent girls, and children, particularly at the grassroots level.

"We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership to achieve the objectives agreed under the MoU," she added.

The NI would provide technical assistance in module development related to nutrition, fortified food, iodized salt, IFA, KMC, vitamin A, Zinc besides building the capacity of the project staff on relevant subjects while the PPAF would provide various kinds of facilitation during the implementation of the initiative including identifying the target districts and local partners in consultation with the provincial advisory committee of respective province.

