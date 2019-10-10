The Pakistani authorities appreciate Turkey's efforts to reach a political solution to ongoing the Syrian conflict and acknowledge its interest in the Middle East, Mohammad Faisal, the spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Pakistani authorities appreciate Turkey 's efforts to reach a political solution to ongoing the Syrian conflict and acknowledge its interest in the middle East, Mohammad Faisal, the spokesperson for Pakistan 's Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

The Turkish incursion against Kurdish militias in northern Syria began on Wednesday and is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish units and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia). Ankara believes that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces controlling the area are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey.

"We appreciate Turkey's positive role in finding a viable political solution to the conflict in Syria.

We also acknowledge Turkey's humanitarian efforts by graciously hosting over 3.5 million Syrian refugees. We recognize Turkey's legitimate security concerns in the region. Like Pakistan, Turkey has also been a victim of terrorism," Faisal said.

He added that Pakistan supported Syria's territorial integrity and expressed hoped that the Syrian conflict would be resolved with everyone's interests taken into account.

Following the beginning of the military operation Ankara has been a subject of criticism from governments around the world, including several Arab countries, which called the operation a violation of Syria's territorial integrity and the Astana peace process, which could have multiple negative consequences for the situation in the region.