Pakistan prefers collaboration over confrontation in Maritime sector: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said the Indian Ocean should not be the center of tensions and strategic contention, rather serve as a hub for opportunities and shared progress.

“The Indian Ocean should be a bridge of opportunities, not a playground of rivalry,” he said while addressing the concluding session of the AMAN Dialogue-2025 here, according to a news release.

He asserted that Pakistan preferred collaboration over confrontation and trade over tensions. "The AMAN Dialogue is an example of mutual trust and shared prosperity, signifying Pakistan's commitment and resolve toward a peaceful maritime sector,” he continued.

He pointed out that oceans were facing evolving challenges such as illegal fishing, piracy, drug and human trafficking, which could only be tackled by embracing modern technology.

The minister informed the audience that Pakistan was determined to pursue the benefits of the blue economy, as reflected in Pakistan's URAAN PAKISTAN program.

“Through this initiative, we are modernizing and digitizing ports, enhancing shipping trade routes, enabling AI in trade, and connecting routes via the CPEC corridors,” he explained.

The minister expressed hope that the relations fostered at the AMAN Dialogue would develop into long-standing partnerships that would benefit the maritime sector. He also hoped that the Dialogue would lead to shared progress and peaceful horizons.

He urged the maritime community to adopt Artificial Intelligence and modern technology, stressing the importance of developing ethical and legal guidelines within the sector.

He expressed the hope that the international dignitaries and guests of AMAN Dialogue-2025 would carry Pakistan's message of peaceful maritime aspirations.

Ahsan Iqbal congratulated the Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NIMA and all stakeholders for organizing the insightful partnership-building event.